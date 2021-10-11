Cardi B has officiated her first same-sex wedding in her hit Facebook series Cardi Tries.
In the episode, the Grammy winner partnered up with Raven Symoné to organize a dream wedding for Brandi and her fiance Shannon.
Alongside her role as officiant, the Money rapper helped with the seating arrangements, wedding decor and even assisted in choosing a wedding dress.
While threesome worked hard to create a fairytale wedding, Shannon was blissfully unaware of Cardi’s involvement.
The episode also featured an emotional conversation about LGBTQ+ acceptance in regards to Brandi’s strained relationship with her mother.
“You always want those moments where you and your mom get to do this together and pick those moments together,” she explained.
“I love her, I have no ill feelings about her not being here. I know she wishes me well so…”
Even though Brandi’s mom wasn’t present for her big day, Raven encouraged her to “lean on” Shannon and her family members for support.
Towards the end of the episode, hilarity ensued when Cardi revealed herself to the oblivious wedding guests and bride.
View this post on Instagram
“You guys are probably wondering why I’m here,” she said to the crowd. “I’m gonna get these two beautiful ladies married.”
Shortly after revealing her involvement, Cardi introduced Raven as the ring bearer for the wedding.
Before the ceremony was complete, the That’s So Raven star praised the two brides and referenced her own magical wedding day.
“Holding those rings in my hand, knowing you were going to officiate and standing there waiting, looking at them looking at each other in their eyes,” Raven said.
“It reminded me of my wedding day when I really wanted to see my wife in a beautiful wedding dress.”
In celebration of the episode, the Money artist took to Twitter and described her officiant experience as “fulfilling.”
“By the way WORLD, I’m licensed to marry people so yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was so starstruck,” she wrote.
You can watch Cardi Tries Tying The Knot here.
