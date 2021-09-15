Canada’s Drag Race reveals the 12 fierce queens competing on season 2

The 12 fierce drag queens competing on season two of Canada’s Drag Race have been revealed by World of Wonder.

Brooke Lynn Heights has been confirmed to return as the series’ main host, which will see her judge the contestant’s charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent once again.

The drag superstar said she’s “thrilled and honoured” to return for season two, before hailing it as “fresh, fierce and fabulous”.

Also joining the Drag Race US alum will be actress Amanda Brugel and style superstar Brad Goreski in place of Stacey McKenzie and Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman.

Traci Melchor has also been upgraded to a permanent judge after spending the first season mentoring the queens in the format of a “Squirrel Friend”.

“Joining Canada’s Drag Race as a judge is a dream come true,” Melchor explained. “I’ve been invested in this franchise since the beginning, and every season I see its impact in the lives of the queens it features and the community it celebrates.”

“There’s no other show that brings the funny, the fabulous, and the family together quite like Drag Race!”

The show will follow the same format as its debut season, with one queen being eliminated at the end of each episode until Canada’s next Drag Superstar is crowned.