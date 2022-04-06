Bridgerton star Luke Thompson shares his thoughts on his character’s sexuality

Bridgerton star Luke Thompson has opened up about his character’s sexuality in a brand new interview.

Since 2020, Netflix’s Regency era show has been a hit with fans due to its scandalous plotlines and attractive cast.

It has also received widespread acclaim from critics, with particular praise towards the show’s diversity – especially due to the notorious lack of POC representation in the period genre.

However, alongside the show’s positive praises, queer fans have also criticised the series for its lack of LGBTQ+ representation.

Before the first season premiered, a trailer highlighted a gay sex scene between two central characters, but ultimately this storyline was side-lined.

Since then, fans have speculated that the free-spirited character Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is queer.

Viewers aren’t the only ones who are open to the idea of Benedict identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Thompson shared his thoughts on his character’s sexuality.

“Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere. What I would say is that we’re only in season 1 and just getting into season 2,” he explained.

“People get very excited and they want everything to be explored in the first few seasons and every corner of sexuality, gender. Obviously, there’s a way to go, so we’ll see what happens with Benedict, but we’re only on season 2, so there’s lots of space for him to explore all sorts of things.”

Bridgerton’s showrunner Chris Van Dusen has also expressed an interest in exploring Benedict’s sexuality.

In an interview with Radio Times, he revealed that he would “absolutely” love to explore the character’s identity in future seasons.

“I think we did a lot of work these first two seasons as far as setting up characters for future seasons. You know, the Bridgertons are a family of eight siblings,” Van Dusen said

“And in success, I’ve always wanted the show to explore different love stories, different characters, one love story per season, for as long as Netflix will have us.

“I think Benedict, that character opens up the world to some fantastic places. I always wanted this show to be about more than just the Bridgertons and more about just what happens within the confines of Grosvenor Square.”

The second season of Bridgerton is now available on Netflix.