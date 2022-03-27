Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel describes being openly gay as “really joyous”

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel opened up about her journey as an openly gay actor in a new interview.

Since 2020, Netflix’s Bridgerton and its salacious storylines have been the talk of the town.

From its romantic moments to the swoon-worthy characters, the Regency era drama has thoroughly captivated fans worldwide.

But the show’s immersive story hasn’t been the only thing to catch the viewer’s attention.

Unlike other projects set in the aforementioned time period, Bridgerton has made a point to include a diverse cast.

Rosheuvel, who is openly gay, has received particular praise for her groundbreaking performance as Queen Charlotte.

In a recent interview with Out, the 52-year-old actress gave insight into her beginnings as a gay actor.

“I remember being told… that [it] was going to ruin my career. I mean, it’s bullshit. It was so weird because it was told to me by a gay [actor] who I thought was out and proud,” she said. “It revealed a lot about her and her insecurities and what she was going through.”

Rosheuvel went on to say that instead of following the advice, she felt more “empowered” to live her life authentically.

“It really made me look at myself and go, ‘How do I want to be? How do I want to represent myself in the world?'” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Dune star discussed her coming out journey and the acceptance she received from her family.

“My brother, he was like, ‘Cool. What do you want for lunch?’ Amazing, literally those were his words,” she explained.

Like her sibling, Rosheuvel told the publication that her parents also embraced her sexuality with no questions asked.

“You would think that [my father, being a priest] would be like, ‘hellfire, you’re gonna go to hell’. Absolutely nothing like that at all,” she said.

Towards the end of her interview, Rosheuvel gushed about being able to talk about her sexuality and described it as “joyous.”

“It’s great to talk about being gay. That’s something that you never see, is it? You know the colour of my skin when I walk into a room, but my sexuality – and joys of that – one never see until you get to know me,” she explained. “So to be able to talk about that is really joyous.”

Rosheuvel’s interview follows the recent release of Bridgerton season two.

Picking up where the first series left off, Anthony is on the hunt for love, and in the process, he finds himself in a complicated dynamic between sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

“We left [Anthony] at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen said of what fans can expect from season two.

You can watch all eight episodes on Netflix.