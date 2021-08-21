Big Sky star Jesse James Keitel joins new Queer as Folk reboot

The Queer as Folk reboot is officially underway and the creators have announced the first cast member of the series.

According to a report from Variety, non-binary actor Jesse James Keitel has been cast to play a “trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.”

Taking to Instagram, Keitel, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, shared their excitement about joining the highly-anticipated show.

“Cheers, queers Queer As Folk. I’m still so gagged — Honored, thrilled, and in genuine disbelief to be joining this iconic show. Let’s make some magic, y’all,” they wrote.

Before joining the forthcoming reboot, Keitel had starred in the popular ABC drama series Big Sky.

Their role in the show made history as they were the first non-binary actor to be cast as a series regular on primetime television.

The Queer As Folk rebooted series has been described as a reimagining of the iconic Russell T. Davies series of the same name. It’s set to take place in New Orleans and follow a group of friends as they navigate life after experiencing a tragic event.

Stephen Dunn is set to head the series as creator, writer, director and executive producer.