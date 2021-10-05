BBC’s Casualty to get first-ever recurring transgender character

The BBC has revealed that long-running medical drama Casualty will be getting its first-ever transgender character.

Making history on the show will be actor Arin Smethurst in the role of Sah Brockner.

Smethurst, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, will have their first scenes airing in late-October.

Brockner is described as a “cool” character who dislikes being seen in a vulnerable state and will be a member of the Holby City paramedic team alongside the likes of Jan (Di Botcher), Teddy (Milo Clarke) and Iain (Michael Stevenson).

Brockner will be both transgender and non-binary and is said to have a storyline where they meet their match when someone tries to discover who they are beneath the tough exterior.

“I am honoured to be joining the spectacular Casualty family as a shiny new paramedic,” Smethurst said of the role.

“I’m so excited to portray this transgender, non-binary, salty but fiercely compassionate character. and hope they are not only well-received, but also a source of awareness for those who have never met someone like me. I can’t wait for you to meet Sah!”