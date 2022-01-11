BBC reveals when Drag Race UK vs the World will premiere

The release date of the highly anticipated Drag Race UK vs the World has finally been confirmed by the BBC.

The series will see queens from Drag Race UK go up against some of the best performers from other global editions of the franchise, including the original US version as well as Canada’s.

The series was filmed in London and will feature the UK lineup of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

The show will also include some very special guests as the franchise looks to crown is very first Global Drag Race Superstar.

The cast will be announced soon, but if you just can’t wait to see who is competing then click here for the rumoured queens set to sashay down the runway this time around.

In an announcement on 11 January, the BBC confirmed that Drag Race UK vs the World will premiere on 1 February “as part of the launch night extravaganza” celebrating BBC Three’s return to TV.

Drag Race has launched numerous international versions of the shows in recent years, including Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Down Under and Drag Race España.

More recently, Drag Race Italia launched in Italy, and a French version of the show has been confirmed too.