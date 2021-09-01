Batwoman casts Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy in upcoming season

Bridget Regan has been cast as DC supervillain Poison Ivy in the upcoming third season of The CW’s Batwoman.

Regan is no stranger to live-action comic book series, as she previously appeared on the ABC series Agent Carter.

As well as this, she has starred in the limited series Paradise Lost, Jane the Virgin and White Collar.

It has now been confirmed that she will join Batwoman in a recurring guest star capacity, becoming the latest actress to play the iconic Poison Ivy role.

The 1997 film Batman and Robin saw Uma Thurman play a live-action version of Poison Ivy, with several actresses playing her in the Fox series Gotham.

The character has also been voiced by an array of actresses in animated projects, the most recent being Lake Bell who performs as a bisexual Poison Ivy in the HBO Max series Harley Quinn – though whether or not Regan’s delivery of her will be bisexual remains unclear.

Poison Ivy is also known as Pamela Isley, a former botany student of Gotham University who sought to change the world for the better.

This attitude changed after a colleague injected various plant toxins into her, creating the Batman villain we know and fear today.

After her change, Pamela used her powers for what she thought was right – even if it went against the beliefs of Batman, the person closest to her.