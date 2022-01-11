Aubrey Plaza to star in season 2 of The White Lotus on HBO

Aubrey Plaza will appear in the second season of The White Lotus in a series regular role, it has been confirmed.

Created, directed and written by Mike White, the satirical comedy-drama premiered in July 2021 to critical acclaim and ranked at number one for all series on the network’s streamer, HBO Max.

Set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort called the White Lotus, the first season follows various hotel guests as they rejuvenate in paradise.

However, “a darker complexity emerges in these seemingly picture-perfect travellers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.”

Season one boasts an ensemble cast with stars Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Fred Hechinger, Kekoa Kekumano and Molly Shannon.

According to Variety, Plaza will be joining the cast for its follow up season in the series regular role of Harper Spiller, a woman on holiday with her partner and his friends.