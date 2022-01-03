Anderson Cooper is set to headline a new series about parenting on CNN’s new streaming platform.

The longtime anchor will be heading the upcoming project Parental Guidance which is set to premiere in the spring of 2022.

In the series, Cooper will meet with experts as they highlight parenting tactics, work-life balance, and sleep schedules.

The 54-year-old and his esteemed guests will also answer questions from viewers to give more personalised advice.

This will be the second series that Cooper will bring to CNN+. His long-running series Full Circle will also make its way to the platform.

Parental Guidance comes nearly two years after he welcomed his first son into the world via surrogate.

Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday (27 April 2020) and shares the same name as Anderson’s father, who sadly passed away when he was just 10-years-old. The news anchor announced the birth of his son live on CNN (30 April 2020).

He told viewers: “It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness.

“As we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love. On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”