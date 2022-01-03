Anderson Cooper is set to headline a new series about parenting on CNN’s new streaming platform.
The longtime anchor will be heading the upcoming project Parental Guidance which is set to premiere in the spring of 2022.
In the series, Cooper will meet with experts as they highlight parenting tactics, work-life balance, and sleep schedules.
The 54-year-old and his esteemed guests will also answer questions from viewers to give more personalised advice.
This will be the second series that Cooper will bring to CNN+. His long-running series Full Circle will also make its way to the platform.
Parental Guidance comes nearly two years after he welcomed his first son into the world via surrogate.
Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday (27 April 2020) and shares the same name as Anderson’s father, who sadly passed away when he was just 10-years-old. The news anchor announced the birth of his son live on CNN (30 April 2020).
He told viewers: “It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness.
“As we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love. On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”
Anderson later shared photos of Wyatt on Instagram and admitted that he wants to be “as good a dad” as his father.
“I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he wrote.
The 52-year-old also thanked the “remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him,” calling it “an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children”.
“My family is blessed to have this family in our lives,” he added.
Since that fateful day, Cooper has welcomed fans into his life as a parent via social media. He also discussed co-parenting with his ex Benjamin Maisani.
During an appearance on Ellen, the 53-year-old journalist discussed the dynamic stating: “We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well.
He continued: “It’s weird but it works out. It’s interseting because he wasn’t sure he really wanted to have a kid which probably one of the reasons why we broke up. But then he came around to the idea. Now, he is such a great parent.”
