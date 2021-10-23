Amazon releases trailer for upcoming lesbian docu-series Tampa Baes

Amazon Prime has finally dropped the trailer for its lesbian unscripted docuseries Tampa Baes.

The forthcoming show is set to follow Cuppie and her group of friends as they navigate love, friendships, heartbreak and rivalries.

The unapologetically queer trailer showcases the cast participating in an array of fun activities and gives insight into the multi-layered relationship dynamics.

The official synopsis reads: “Meet the Tampa Baes: The young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be see.

“Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.”

Ali Meyers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins, and Mack McKenzie will all be featured in the show.

The series showrunner Melissa Bidwell opened up about the show’s organic casting in a statement.

“When we heard about this group of friends in Tampa Bay, a true hidden gem for the LGBTQ+ community, we were blown away by how interesting each of the baes are,” Bidwell said.