Amazon releases trailer for upcoming lesbian docu-series Tampa Baes

Amazon Prime has finally dropped the trailer for its lesbian unscripted docuseries Tampa Baes.
The forthcoming show is set to follow Cuppie and her group of friends as they navigate love, friendships, heartbreak and rivalries.
The unapologetically queer trailer showcases the cast participating in an array of fun activities and gives insight into the multi-layered relationship dynamics.
The official synopsis reads: “Meet the Tampa Baes: The young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be see.
“Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.”
Ali Meyers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins, and Mack McKenzie will all be featured in the show.
The series showrunner Melissa Bidwell opened up about the show’s organic casting in a statement.
“When we heard about this group of friends in Tampa Bay, a true hidden gem for the LGBTQ+ community, we were blown away by how interesting each of the baes are,” Bidwell said.
Get ready to meet your new favorite friend group. #TampaBaes streams on Prime Video, November 5. pic.twitter.com/iI2nVPNnYx
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 19, 2021
“The show was not individually cast; everyone we follow is part of a pre-existing friend group [or] part of their larger social circle.
“I was blown away with how candid the women were about what it means to be a lesbian in 2021 and what it’s like being a Biracial, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern lesbian, etc.
“We love that each woman expresses themselves in a different way and does what feels genuine to them.”
The series co-producer Paul O’Malley echoed similar sentiments to Bidwell and gave insight into the heartwarming stories from the show.
“Each person is at a pivotal moment in their lives. Whether it’s relationship stuff — getting married, getting engaged — or what it’s like being young and trying to find yourselves, O’Malley told the Tampa Bay Times.
“I’m part of the community, and just hearing some of the ways the girls talk about how they came out was very different from when I came out.
“I think people will see themselves in some of these girls … some people still haven’t been come out to family members.”
“These women are going through quarter-life crises just like everyone else. And they happen to be gay.”
Tampa Baes is set to premiere on 5 November on Prime Video.
Watch the trailer here or below.