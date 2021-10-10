A WandaVision spin-off following Agatha Harkness is in development at Disney Plus

Disney Plus is reportedly developing a spin-off series of the critically acclaimed limited series WandaVision.
According to Variety, sources have revealed that Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the iconic witch.
Details surrounding the plot have been kept under wraps but the series has been described as a dark-comedy.
Jac Schaeffer, who was the head writer on WandaVison, is also set to return as the writer and executive producer for the new show.
Harkness was first introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosey neighbour.
At the end of the series, it was revealed that Agnes was really Agatha Harkness – a survivor of the Salem Witch Trials and one of the worlds most powerful witches.
At the end of the series, Wanda trapped Harkness in the town of Westview under the influence of her fictional Agnes persona.
Since her introduction into the MCU, Hahn’s has been praised for her hilarious and multi-layered performance.
Her portrayal has even earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category.
Alongside her upcoming MCU spin-off, Hahn is also attached to star in a limited series following the iconic late comedian Joan Rivers.
The project, which is titled The Comeback Girl, is set to follow Rivers’ life after the cancellation of her 1980’s late-night talk show and the death of her husband Edgar Rosenberg.
Hahn is set to executive produce the Showtime exclusive alongside Riverdale creator Greg Berlanti.
Her other upcoming projects include the Knives Out sequel and the upcoming Apple series The Shrink Next Door.
Check out some of the fans reactions to the spin-off news below.
