A WandaVision spin-off following Agatha Harkness is in development at Disney Plus

Disney Plus is reportedly developing a spin-off series of the critically acclaimed limited series WandaVision.

According to Variety, sources have revealed that Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the iconic witch.

Details surrounding the plot have been kept under wraps but the series has been described as a dark-comedy.

Jac Schaeffer, who was the head writer on WandaVison, is also set to return as the writer and executive producer for the new show.

Harkness was first introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosey neighbour.

At the end of the series, it was revealed that Agnes was really Agatha Harkness – a survivor of the Salem Witch Trials and one of the worlds most powerful witches.

At the end of the series, Wanda trapped Harkness in the town of Westview under the influence of her fictional Agnes persona.

Since her introduction into the MCU, Hahn’s has been praised for her hilarious and multi-layered performance.