18 designer bags to brighten up your week

Treat yourself to some gorgeous arm candy

Although it may seem like the most inappropriate time to think about shopping or a wardrobe refresh, it’s important to keep your spirits up and treat yourself to some stylish goodies that are ready and waiting for your eventual first day back to work.



Whether you want to splurge or simply window shop, we’ve rounded up 20 of the most delicious and luxe offerings this season. Ranging from totes, cross body bags, clutches and purses, to more purposeful