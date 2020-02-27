Lil Nas X, Hunter Schafer and more star in CALVIN KLEIN’s new ‘DEAL WITH IT’ Campaign

by Solly Warner

Style

The Spring 2020 CALVIN KLEIN JEANS and CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR global campaign celebrates unapologetic confidence and self-love.

The campaign, fronted by a cast chosen for their willingness to bare themselves to the world, stars rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Nas X, model and actor Hunter Schafer, singer-songwriters Justin Bieber and SZA, and model Kendall Jenner.  

Shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti with accompanying videos by Bardia Zeinali, the campaign is an ode to self-expression. Each set captures the talent in their own exaggerated world.

A continuation of the #MYCALVINS movement, styles featured in the new campaign include the latest CALVIN KLEIN JEANS sculpting Body Stretch denim with flexible fits and Iconic White silhouettes. Also featured are spring’s newest CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR Breathable, Strapless and Invisible collections.

The collections are available now at www.calvinklein.co.uk

