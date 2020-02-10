Wine me, dine me, Valentine me… with these gifts and getaways

We’re only days away, hun.

Petrol station flowers and Sainsbury’s chocolates, cute, sure. But what really gets us excited for Valentine’s Day are luxurious silk robes, Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry and a little something unexpected…

Combine that with us being whisked away to a romantic destination and we’re pretty much yours. Here’s our favourite gifts and getaways for this Valentine’s season.

___________

Calvin Klein Thong – Shop now

Out with the jock and in with the thong. Back by popular demand, they’re the OG and they come in a pack of two, so one each.

___________

Paul Stuart Silk Robe – Shop now

This robe is so excellent that we’d be tempted to just wear it to dinner with a great pair of trousers and a slipper loafer. Failing that we’d happily slide in to it any other time – Netflix and Chill has never been so classy.

___________

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum – Shop Now

Mr Ford describes it as ‘innocence intersects with indulgence’ and we’re sold.

___________

Rochas Wide Leg Trousers – Shop now

What’s more romantic than buying your other half some trousers that you firstly can also borrow (true love), but that they can wear on your upcoming getaway, that you’ve booked as a surprise, hint, hint.

___________

Sonic Editions Diving Print – Shop now

For the culture vultures out there a framed archive print is the perfect gift and this one is super chic.

___________

KVRT STVFF Black Harness – Shop now

As if you need an excuse.

This one is chic enough you could wear it over a shirt or for other activities.

___________

WHERE TO GO

Sky Bar in the Milbank Tower – Book now

Set over one of the best views in the city, the London Sky Bar has various packages available for those lovers in need of something more than just a gift. From the option to finish your evening stroll with champagne in the sky to enjoying a three course meal up in the stars, we’re obsessed with the view and your other half will be too.

___________

Dalloway Terrace – Book now

The highly anticipated transformation of Dalloway Terrace has returned, and this winter the most sought after spot of the season offers guests a taste of Switzerland in the heart of London, transporting you to Gstaad. The restaurant will be offering a four-course menu for £75 including a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne.