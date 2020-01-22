Paco Rabanne launch new collection with MATCHESFASHION.COM

Experience the new vision for Paco Rabanne menswear ahead of the global launch for Spring 2020 exclusively on MATCHESFASHION.COM.

Valentine’s is just around the corner but do not fear. Paco Rabanne has extended its forward-thinking energy into menswear for the first time! With playful floral and daring metal mesh knits, it’s time to catch the romantic fever early.

Delve into sleek tailoring, shiny fabrics and colourful prints synonymous with the brand’s iconic aesthetic, which references their 60s and 70s heritage.

Renowned graphic designer Peter Saville’s ongoing collaboration with Paco Rabanne provides psychedelic sunset scenes as well as ‘Male Tales’ typography placed within a pixelated sculpted torso. Combined with creative director Julien Dossena’s modern vision, the dynamic direction of Paco Rabanne is shining bright as it enters the next decade.