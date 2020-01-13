6 people to add to your Instagram feed right now

Swipe, follow, swipe, follow.

In need of some new people to follow for 2020? Here’s some of our faves, from makeup artists to photographers, and those who just make dressing well look annoyingly effortless.

We’re calling her the queen of minimalism AKA Sophie Khanh; and that’s exactly what her Insta feed serves. The best pieces, styled in the chicest way. Even if her looks aren’t exactly your vibe, they’re a gold mine for inspiration on how to put together your favourite pieces.

We’ve been obsessed with photographer JJ Geiger’s work for some time now and it takes just one scroll down his feed to see why. His work speaks for itself, a must follow.

Chinese born, New York based makeup artist, dreamer and face painter Chiao Li Hsu’s Instagram is awash with dreamy inspiration for the next time you’re ready to completely turn out a look.

Madrid-based model Davo. The brows, the bod, the ever changing looks… *follow*.

We love a man who can pull off a hat with such sartorial aplomb. Ruben Julian Gonzalez-Knowles does just that, alongside a plethora of other looks. Don’t like his style? He’s worth a follow for the pictures of his dog in converse.

Johnny Junior AKA Westwood Cowboy AKA Vivienne Westwood by day, Tom of Finland by night.

To say we’re obsessed would be an understatement. Follow, now.