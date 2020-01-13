6 people to add to your Instagram feed right now

by Zak Walton

Comments

Style

Swipe, follow, swipe, follow.

In need of some new people to follow for 2020? Here’s some of our faves, from makeup artists to photographers, and those who just make dressing well look annoyingly effortless.

@s___dang

We’re calling her the queen of minimalism AKA Sophie Khanh; and that’s exactly what her Insta feed serves. The best pieces, styled in the chicest way. Even if her looks aren’t exactly your vibe, they’re a gold mine for inspiration on how to put together your favourite pieces.

View this post on Instagram

love on the color of milk.

A post shared by Sophie Khanh (@s___dang) on

@jgeigs

We’ve been obsessed with photographer JJ Geiger’s work for some time now and it takes just one scroll down his feed to see why. His work speaks for itself, a must follow.

View this post on Instagram

Akeem (2). . . . . #jjgeigerphotos

A post shared by J J G E I G E R (@jgeigs) on

@chiaolihsu

Chinese born, New York based makeup artist, dreamer and face painter Chiao Li Hsu’s Instagram is awash with dreamy inspiration for the next time you’re ready to completely turn out a look.

View this post on Instagram

#tbt❤️ one of my favourite makeup designs this year. Wanted to give you guys a little insight into my working process during a photo shoot. I had made a quick sketch of the look I was planning to do but honestly, the sketch actually looked kind of unfinished. While applying the linework, I suddenly had an epiphany and decided to add the metal chains to the makeup. I’d bought the chains a few weeks before and knew I wanted to incorporate them into a makeup design but wasn’t sure how and when. The model @liuhuann_ was so incredibly beautiful and inspiring to me that everything seemed to come to me easily once I started working on her. Sometimes everything just comes together! Hair @kiyoigarashi With @lauraokita_official #makeupvideo #behindthescenes #beautygirl #linework #makeuptutorial #creativeprocess #freehand #surrealism #asianmodel #facepainting #pinklips

A post shared by Chiao Li Hsu (@chiaolihsu) on

@josdavvo

Madrid-based model Davo. The brows, the bod, the ever changing looks… *follow*.

View this post on Instagram

@bimbaylola 🧸 #bimbaders Por @ionleibar

A post shared by Davo (@josdavvo) on

@rubenlucasx

We love a man who can pull off a hat with such sartorial aplomb. Ruben Julian Gonzalez-Knowles does just that, alongside a plethora of other looks. Don’t like his style? He’s worth a follow for the pictures of his dog in converse.

View this post on Instagram

A very on brand picture, for me.

A post shared by Ruben Julian Gonzalez-Knowles (@rubenlucasx) on

@westwoodcowboy

Johnny Junior AKA Westwood Cowboy AKA Vivienne Westwood by day, Tom of Finland by night.

To say we’re obsessed would be an understatement. Follow, now.

Comments

More

Community

Elizabeth Warren vows to stop imprisoning trans women with men

Culture

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh star in action-packed Black Widow trailer

Community

YouTube NikkieTutorials comes out as a transgender woman

Culture

Charli XCX stars in music video for Super Nintendo World theme park

Culture

The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for season 2

Culture > Drag

Drag Race’s Valentina reveals why ‘the entire drag community turned’ on her

Culture

Here are the queer artists you should be listening to in 2020

Culture

40 of the best LGBTQ shows you can watch right now on Netflix

Next
Press enter to search