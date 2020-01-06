Daniel w. Fletcher debuts his first collection for Fiorucci

Daniel w. Fletcher unearths archival pieces to inspire his debut collection for Fiorucci AW20 Menswear.

Tributes from the Fiorucci archive are met with inspirations pulled from New York nightlife in the 1970s and London’s club scene, all underpinning a collection that evokes a hedonistic melting pot of sex, music and expression – added to with a touch of Italian flare.

For AW20, these influences are worked over core cotton and denim pieces, running alongside racing overalls reworked into a contemporary silhouette. Satin is a key motif, with Fletcher inspired by Fiorucci’s disco heritage, worked into bomber jackets and appliquéd ‘bang’ motif shirts.

Tailoring is introduced for the first time – flared wool trousers, a mustard tuxedo jacket and checked overcoats – to offer a new perspective for Fiorucci’s new era. Fletcher’s expertise with knitwear is also introduced to the collection through zebra tanks and lambswool crewnecks, then styled against vinyl trousers or printed silk shirts.