For as long as I can remember, Queen was always being played around my house. From the genre-bending Bohemian rhapsody, the power ballad The Show Must Go On to the beautiful pop-opera crossover Barcelona, listening to their music with my mother was like going on an emotional roller coaster, with Freddie Mercury’s distinctive vocals carrying us through.

Putting Freddie’s legendary vocals aside, watching the elaborate music videos and interviews he was in, I was in awe of how this man took up so much space and was so openly flamboyant and camp. I remember first seeing Queen’s performance of Top of The Tops (1974) when they performed Killer Queen, Freddie immediately grabbed my attention, with a shoulder length shag haircut, painted nails, draped in a fur coat and punctuating verses with rolling expressive hands.

I had till that point never seen a man so confidently express his femininity. Conversely, he could also adapt to being extremely masculine, which he did during the 1980’s when he leaned more towards the leather aesthetic. And although he never formally came out, Freddie never properly hid his sexuality either, with his behaviours and attractions seemingly being openly bisexual. Seeing him express his androgyny in such an assertive and free way, something changed in me. I began to feel more comfortable in myself in terms of allowing myself to express myself in a more androgynous way, and this was the start of me accepting the fact that I was also gay.