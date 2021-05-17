Transphobia is a learnt problem, so let’s help young people learn to be allies instead

Representation is really important. Growing up without any knowledge of marginalised identities is particularly difficult.

I am trans and disabled. When I was younger, I did not understand who I was, where I fitted in life or what my future could look like.

Being transgender can often mean that I have to judge each situation I find myself in to assess my personal safety. I have to constantly consider whether it is safe to disclose my trans identity or whether I need to hide who I am.

Whilst being a trans masculine non-binary person means that I am not as visible or as feared as trans women are within society (a sad but true fact), I still find myself wondering whether or not to be visible for my own safety due to past experiences.

This fear around visibility has been needed and learnt from a young age. As a visibly disabled person who uses a white cane when out in society, I often have people staring at me, or young children asking questions about why I am different and why I have a stick.

Most of the time when this happens it is met by parents hurriedly shushing their child, but there are times when some parents will take the time to explain that I use a cane because I cannot see.

There are also times when children ask me directly which is great because I can just explain in a very calm everyday manner and this destigmatises the topic of disability. This is similar to how I explain to children that I am transgender.

Children are not born with any prejudice – just the opinions that they pick up from their families, schools and the media, which shape their perceptions of the world and particularly stigmatised identities.

The best way to destigmatise these things is to talk about it. This is where Just Like Us can really help inform children in primary and secondary schools who may be LGBTQ+ that it is ok to be yourself.