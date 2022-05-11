The pandemic was extra tough on LGBTQ+ people, so be kind to yourself

According to research by Just Like Us, LGBTQ+ young people are twice as likely to have depression, anxiety and panic attacks as well as be lonely and worry about their mental health on a daily basis. Plus, 68% of LGBTQ+ young people say their mental health has ‘got worse’ since the pandemic, compared to 49% of their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

Being LGBTQ+ is a uniquely isolating experience in that there is a lot of confusion and lack of acceptance around a key part of who you are. In a society that mainly platforms non-LGBTQ+ voices, it can feel as though you are the only person experiencing that confusion, especially since that confusion can look different for each individual.

We spend a lot of time in this confusion, often our youth. As we spend so much time wondering about who we are, LGBTQ+ people don’t often get to experience the teen romance that we see in the media and happening around us in real life at the time, meaning we can feel ‘robbed’ of our teen years.

This whole experience can be terrifying normally, but in a pandemic it was amplified so much more. The feeling of isolation, and not being able to experience the things that all the other teens seem to have experienced became a lot more literal when we were all isolated, and couldn’t do anything.

When the UK went into lockdown in 2020, I had just turned 18. I was studying toward my A Level exams, celebrating all my friends reaching adulthood, and several months into the longest relationship I’d had to date. I was loving life, looking forward to uni, and finally doing the things I was meant to do.

Then it felt like it had been taken away by the announcement that I had to stay at home, which I knew was the right thing to do but that didn’t stop it from being a difficult time.

There were warnings and nervousness in the days leading up to the lockdown announcement. Me and everyone else had our eyes on the news, watching as most other countries around the world went into a national lockdown. It was all a rather dystopian feeling.

I remember meeting up with my girlfriend at the time a few days before the lockdown announcement. She had her last day of sixth form that day without knowing it, and I was going to have my last day at college the next day, again ignorant to that fact.