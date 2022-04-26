Twenty years ago, compiling a list such as this would’ve been impossible. While television has made strides for queer stories, the same can’t be said for the big screen. In the rare – we repeat, rare – instances an LGBTQ+ person made an appearance in the cinema, it was to serve as the side character to the cis-het lead. Often, their sexuality would be undefined and their sole purpose in the narrative was for (sigh) comedic effect. Yes, we’re absolutely hilarious, but we offer just as much as our straight counterparts. As LGBTQ+ rights advance in certain corners of the world, stories for those within the community have finally increased – you can even find dedicated sections for queer dramas and romances on streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Here, we’ve collected 12 of the best lesbian films of all time – from the satirical and campy stylings of But I’m a Cheerleader to the heartwrenching work of Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in Carol.