14 of television’s most trailblazing transgender characters

Trans representation on the small screen has changed for the better. According to a recent study from GLAAD, the 2021 to 2022 period saw a record high for LGBTQ+ representation on broadcast television in America, as well as racial diversity, with a total of 42 regular and recurring trans characters across all platforms – up 20 from the previous year. And thankfully, with television disposing of tired trans trends – such as using trans characters to comedic effect at their expense (Friends) or being portrayed by cis-het actors (Transparent) – representation has never been more authentic. Following GLAAD’s findings, and to mark Trans Day of Visibility, we’re celebrating some of TV’s most trailblazing trans characters, from the cast of Pose to Euphoria’s Jules Vaughan and, of course, Laverne Cox’s breakthrough role as Sophia Burset on Orange is the New Black.