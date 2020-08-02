Tatiana Hazel is the rising Latinx star using her platform to give voice to marginalised communities

What was the inspiration behind Duality?

I wrote the songs over the course of a year during which I was doing a lot of traveling internationally and throughout America’s major cities. I was inspired by the people I met along the way and through new experiences that made me acutely aware of the Duality within myself.

It’s been a month since the EP released, how has the reaction been?

I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people about how the songs have impacted their lives in ways I never could’ve predicted or intended so that’s been really amazing. My entire goal of releasing music is that once it’s out it no longer belongs to me, it’s for people to interpret and apply to their own lives in a way that pushes their own personal journey forward.

I loved watching the live performance, why did you decide to perform rather than just releasing the music?

Mostly because of COVID-19 and the fact that people aren’t able to see live performances for a long time, which is how many artists, including myself, connect with their audience. I wanted people to get a sense of the EP visually as well as sonically.

Was your outfit in the performance your own design, and what can people be expecting on the fashion front?

It was not. It was by a brand called I Love Pretty, her stuff is amazing. I usually wear all my own designs but I do not currently have access to sewing equipment during quarantine, so I’ve been using other up and coming designers for some of my shoots/videos. I am still designing and hope to execute the collection once I am able to produce garments again.

Summer Girl is the first time that you use pronouns in your music, how important for you was it for your music to start becoming more explicitly queer?

I don’t exactly identify as queer to be honest. I don’t like to label myself as anything really. I connect with other human souls, and the body they are attached to doesn’t matter so much in my eyes, it’s all fluid. That being said, this particular song happens to be about a woman, and I think it’s just important to always be myself and to make other people feel that they are able to do the same.

In My Room is such a great break-up song, was there a story behind it?

Yes, definitely a break up ha, ha. It’s that feeling of wanting to shine so bright that the pain someone else caused me hurts less, but truly knowing that I’m doing it for myself and not actually for anyone else. I wrote the song on guitar in about 10-15 minutes and then produced and mixed it all in one day, it came together pretty quickly.

Both of your EPs so far have been self-produced, but is there anyone you’d like to collaborate with in the future?

I would love to work with Mark Ronson one day, I just keep putting that one out into the universe.