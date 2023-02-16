Sugar on the “iconic part” that was cut from her Drag Race lip-sync

Sugar says her RuPaul’s Drag Race lip-sync smackdown with her sister Spice isn’t ‘how she remembered it’.

The TikTok twin superstars memorably made herstory this season as the first pair of biological siblings to compete on the Drag Race franchise.

As soon as the duo sashayed into the werkroom in their Bratz-inspired outfits, many viewers (everyone, it was everyone) anticipated a lip-sync smackdown and in episode four, it came to fruition.

After landing in the bottom two for their respective impersonations of Trisha Paytas and Miley Cyrus in the “Supersized” Snatch Game, Sugar and Spice delivered a hilarious and bonkers choreographed lip-sync routine to Pat Benatar’s You Better Run. Although it was neck-and-neck, RuPaul ultimately asked Sugar to sashay away.

Speaking with GAY TIMES after her elimination, the star says it was “absolute chaos” competing against her sister, although it was beneficial for them both because it was “the first time we got to show everyone what we do together”.

“Yes we’re amazing on our own, but sometimes two is better than one!” she explains. “It would’ve been even more choreographed if we weren’t so busy crying our eyes out in Untucked. We had an idea of what might happen so we wanted to match the energy, for sure.”

Watching the episode back was a “release” for Sugar, she admits, although “not all of what happened was shown”: “[The lip-sync is] not exactly how I remembered it, it’s been some time! We had an iconic part in our lip-sync where we took our fake scary teeth and started trolling everyone. It was hilarious and such a Sugar and Spice moment. Oh well!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Sugar exited much sooner than she predicted, she is content with her performance in the competition and what she showcased to the world: “I feel good about it now. My mantra is, ‘Things are always working out for me.’

“Whether I can see it right now in my physical reality or not, everything is done and taken care of vibrationally. So I’m grateful to be enjoying the experience of going home early. Plus, only hot girls go home early! Sorry, I don’t make the rules. I’m officially the president of the, ‘Hot girls only early outs eliminated club.’”

The 15th season of Drag Race features the largest cast in the franchise’s herstory with 16 contestants, as well as the largest cash prize at $200,000.

The cast is as follows: Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina Estitties, Sasha Colby, Spice and Sugar.

The star-studded line-up of guest stars includes: Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter and Orville Peck.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is available exclusively in the UK via the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes dropping weekly from 2am GMT on. Subscribe now via https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/