Stonewall isn’t the villain, the UK’s anti-trans agenda is

The LGBTQ+ charity has also been offered support from its co-founder Lord Michael Cashman as well as the co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Patrick Harvie, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, Labour MP Zarah Sultana, and LGBTQ+ activist Philip Baldwin. “The criticism directed at Stonewall shocks me and is often sinister in tone. Stonewall and LGBTQ+ rights have been synonymous since the charity was founded in 1989. Stonewall is integral to the LGBTQ+ rights movement and has changed the lives of millions of LGBTQ+ people, in the UK and beyond, for the better,” Baldwin told GAY TIMES.

“I am in my mid-thirties and attended school during the era of Section 28, which prohibited the discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in schools. For most of my twenties, it was possible to believe that the UK was set on a continuous upwards trajectory in terms of LGBTQ+ rights. The tide is turning,” he added. “The attacks on Stonewall remind us that our rights are fragile. It is more important than ever that LGBTQ+ people stand united with Stonewall so that Stonewall can continue to forcefully and effectively advocate for our rights.”

As Stonewall pushes through this difficult time, we must not forget the fundamental positive impact the charity has had in lobbying on sex and gender issues. The influence Stonewall has had is unquestionable and they do not forgo criticism like the rest. If anything, Nolan’s podcast stands as a reminder that we, as journalists and LGBTQ+ bodies, must keep our fellow organisations to account. But, this principle doesn’t warrant how we’ve seen Stonewall transformed into a convenient villain. The Tories have systematically neglected our community and forfeited any accountability over the UK public, but equally abandoned LGBTQ+ people. For years the Conservative government has let us down. From the cancellation of the LGBT Action Plan, disregarding the public petitions on the Gender Recognition Act, and ignoring our community-wide call to ban Conversion Therapy — they have been resolute in sidestepping our needs. Instead, we have been delivered tokenistic wins from Parliament buildings donning the Pride flag to printing Alan Turing on a banknote.

We must remember, the recent landscape of inclusivity and action on the side of the Government has been marginal. In 1984, Chris Smith became the first openly gay male British MP, while Maureen Colquhoun made history as the first openly out lesbian MP. Our cabinet has a long way to go (from LGBTQ+ and Black and Brown voices) before it is representative of our modern diverse UK public image. If anything, the US has led by example in repeatedly making history with their LGBTQ+ political firsts. As our political progress stunts, we do not turn away a charity whose job it is to offer advice on how to ensure protections for the LGBTQ+ community and public. This dynamic allows public bodies and organisations (such as the BBC) to maintain impartiality when it comes to their own regulations and editorial processes, and have an organisation rooting for our community interests. So, when the focus remains fixed on the tensions between the two rather than how political efforts are being motivated to undercut the standing of the charity, it all feels a little unsettling. Stonewall has frequently pledged to support the LGB and T in our community and that’s not something we should so easily neglect, especially when greater powers seek to fracture our community and our human rights.