Stand Atlantic’s Bonnie Fraser on coming out, LGBTQ+ labels and new music

“This question always scares me because I feel like the label always wants me to say something that’s super profound” Bonnie Fraser laughs over Zoom. It’s early morning and Stand Atlantic and gearing up for the release of their new album, f.e.a.r.

Hailing from Australia, Stand Atlantic has emerged as resilient pop-punk rockers that refuse to succumb to the pressures around them. Instead, the band honour the creative experimentation that feels right to them. “It’s just my feelings and the only way I know how to express them,” Bonnie explains. “This is who we are.” The band’s latest single, Switchblade, is a cutting single that hones in on Fraser’s loaded lyrics and emotional vulnerability. “Taking all your cheap shots / Take ’em till my body drops / You say what you wanna say,” she sings. The band’s new album doesn’t strive to be easy to digest. Instead, it’s a rough-cut record ready to scrape off the old and dive ahead with the new.

So, with f.e.a.r coming out via Hopeless Records in just under a month, we sat down with Bonnie to hear more about the band’s breakthrough, the new album and how the singer navigated her bisexuality at a young age.

Hello! You’ve just released some tour dates. How are you feeling?

Excited. Australia makes me nervous because we’ve had to cancel it so many times or reschedule. I was thinking about this the other day. I was like ‘I can’t believe my life last year compared to now’. It feels like we’re getting back into the swing of how we used to operate. Now, I’m kind of realising ‘do I tour to escape all my problems? Am I addicted to that?’. It’s probably yes! I’m super excited. I love touring and playing shows. It’s what makes this whole thing worth it and being able to connect with people that way.

Stand Atlantic’s sophomore album, Pink Elephant, saw the band step into more of an experimental sound. Was that direction something you considered with f.e.a.r?

I feel like we always kind of tried to dance on a different line and genres don’t really matter anymore. I think we’ve always tried to push ourselves and write something a little bit different to what you would hear. On Skinny Dipping, we tried to make our own thing and the same with Pink Elephant. With this one, we were like ‘we don’t even know if we can make another album. The world’s gone to shit, so let’s just make everything we’ve wanted’. We threw shit at the wall and saw what stuck.

We met up in 2019 and you reflected on catching the band’s incremental change. You’re a few years further in Stand Atlantic now. Do you now feel more confident in your and the band’s progress?

Nothing ever stops when it comes to being nervous when you release something new. Even on tour, I’m afraid no one is going to show up. That mentality has not changed. During our most recent US tour, we had just released “Pity Party”. I didn’t think anyone would even remember who we were, but everyone did. I noticed people catching onto the new songs a lot quicker than they did in the past. I don’t know if that means anything, but, to me, it was awesome. Everyone knew the lyrics to Pity Party the day we dropped it. I was like “what the fuck is going on?”. I’m still trying to figure out why I get scared to do anything, but I’m glad people enjoy what we do.

On that notion of confidence, what inspired the title f.e.a.r?

It’s always been weird. I’ve always had the album title before the album is written. With this one, I wrote down “Fuck everything, run and fear” in my notes as an idea. I had originally written it and then tried to put the theme into 8 songs and it didn’t fucking work so I ditched it. to ditch it”. I was trying to think of a name for the album and there was nothing that felt right. I went back to my notes and thought why don’t I just call the album f.e.a.r? It doesn’t have to be in a song! When I read it back, it made so much sense at the time.