Shouldn’t every LGBTQ+ person should feel safe and proud?

Every February is LGBTQ+ History Month. Professor Emeritus Sue Sanders has been one of the driving forces behind the month since its inception. Every year LGBTQ+ History Month has a different theme and I have enjoyed learning about LGBTQ+ identities. More than that LGBTQ+ History Month has contributed to my own sense of identity.

It was a pleasure to discuss Politics In Art: The Arc Is Long – this years’ LGBTQ+ History Month theme – with Sue Sanders, as well as her views on some of the challenges facing LGBTQ+ people today.

I began by asking Sue to tell us about this year’s LGBTQ+ History Month theme?

Every year LGBTQ+ History Month has a theme and it’s linked to the curriculum because LGBTQ+ History Month was started by School’s OUT UK, which was a charity started in 1974, and by the name you can see its focus was very much education. We’ve obviously branched out since then and the theme this year for 2022 is Politics In Art: The Arc Is Long, which we’re very excited about because, for me, while it’s crucial that we have important legislation which stops discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, legislation alone does not make the difference, you also need cultural change and obviously art plays a very important part in doing that.

Which historical figures would you like to highlight for 2022?

We come up with five faces every year which represent the full diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, which are connected to the theme. We have Doris Brabham Hatt, who is a British lesbian who was an amazing artist – should be much better known – suffragette, communist, living openly with her lesbian companion, friend and partner. Then we have Keith Haring, who is an American artist, a gay man and who is probably quite well-known in fact – done masses of work around tackling AIDS through his art. Jean-Michel Basquiat, an amazing artist, a bisexual – an amazing artist – and probably, if he was alive today, would be very powerfully connected to the Black Lives Matter movement. Mark Aguhar, artist, trans and fascinating person, who was keen to challenge sexism, racism and as she coined it fatism. Fiore de Henriquez, sculptor, her experience of being intersex influenced her work with androgyny and conjoined figures being common themes.