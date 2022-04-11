Daya Betty

Challenge wins: 1

Up for elimination: 3

With three spills in the bottom, Daya Betty’s chances are, honestly, pretty slim. Until Symone conquered last year, there had never been a (US) winner with more than one bottom placement. While statistics are working against her, it’s impossible to argue with Daya’s trajectory in the competition. After being sent home in her first episode, she “crawled” her way back into the race and soon cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with in challenges such as The Daytona Wind, 60s Girl Groups and Moulin Ru: The Rusical. (Three completely different challenges, we should add.) And while she’s often compared to her drag sister Crystal Methyd, she managed to defy all expectations and carve out a niche for her own: as the drag, punk-rocker. That is a winners’ edit! Her abrasiveness might be her downfall, however. Although this is a reality competition series with drag queens, some viewers haven’t taken kindly to Daya’s honesty – particularly towards her treatment of Jasmine Kennedie. In the words of Lashauwn Beyond, “This is not RuPaul’s Best Friend Race!” and it feels like Daya is the only one who hasn’t treated it as such. That’s not a bad thing, either – we love to see the queens kiki, but we just want to personally thank Daya for providing us with the all the drama and conflama we come to expect from a reality competition series with drag queens. No shade, but we’re more excited at the prospect of Daya sashaying back into the werkroom for All Stars than her actually winning the crown. We want more!