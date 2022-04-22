RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 is one of the franchise’s best

The trans representation

Before season 14 even premiered, it had already made herstory as the first in RuPaul’s ever-expanding empire to feature two openly transgender contestants in Kornbread “The Snack” Jete and Kerri Colby. As the series progressed, Bosco, Willow Pill and Jasmine Kennedie also came out as trans, with the latter making the confession during a heartfelt episode of Untucked; citing Kerri’s unabashed confidence as a reason for feeling comfortable in her identity. Kerri, who has since hailed season 14 as the most “trans-tastic” season ever, later told GAY TIMES: “Trans women have been around for eons and eons, but many times in recent history, we have not been given the opportunity to speak or be spoken to correctly. And once you give us the opportunity and the floor, that’s all we ask for. If we get the opportunity to share, it’s amazing what you’ll usually find happens when you allow someone to exist in a space.” With this gorgeous trans sisterhood, and Kylie Sonique Love breaking boundaries as the first trans entertainer to win a RuPaul-led season on All Stars 6, we’ve entered the trans age of RuPaul’s Drag Race – officially – and it’s about goddamn time.