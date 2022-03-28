Remember, there’s no right age to realise you are trans

When I was growing up, I honestly didn’t think that much about my sexuality or my gender. I was in my late teens when I became comfortable with my sexuality, and transness was definitely off the radar for childhood me.

I knew what being trans was vaguely – I definitely wasn’t completely unaware of the concept. However, from the info I had seen over the years, it seemed as though being trans was a very binary thing. You were either a boy or a girl, so could only transition from boy to girl, or from girl to boy (not true of course).

All of this seemed like it should be dead obvious to the person all their life too (also not true of course). I knew I wasn’t a boy, so for a long time I thought that must make me a girl. Spoiler alert: I’m not a girl. To quote the legendary Mae Martin in Feel Good, “I’m not a boy. I’m not even a girl. I’m like a failed version of both.”

This quote, for me, symbolises a turning point in my journey. It set off a little lightbulb in my head that would go to light up many more. I immediately knew I related to the quote. I didn’t know what it exactly meant for me, or the little intricacies of my feelings towards gender, but the internet helped with that.

National lockdown gave me a lot of opportunity to spend time online, researching and connecting with other trans people, and learning more about what it means to be non-binary. It gave me a chance to get to know myself and my different feelings better. I had more and more ‘lightbulb’ moments over time and shared them with a few different people who were all supportive – something I’m very grateful for.

As much as I had a brilliant support network as I was coming to terms with my identity, I still felt a lot of shame and confusion. It had its roots in many things, but one of those was my age. I was 19 by time I officially came out as non-binary, and I would be nearly 20 by time I properly came to terms with my transness, which is not ‘old’, but it did feel late.

I felt confused: how had I not previously known I had these feelings, or what they meant? Had younger me felt the same things? If I hadn’t then what did that mean? So many questions, and not many answers.