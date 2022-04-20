Pabllo Vittar on growing up and finding “comfort” in her identity as a “little gay boy”

A history-making star, Pabllo Vittar is taking the world by storm. In her young career, Vittar has become the first Latinx talent to be Grammy-nominated and to perform at Coachella. In her legacy alone, the icon is proving there is no limit to drag success. Despite her quick rise to fame, the artist has remained grounded in her commitment to supporting South American talent and vulnerable LGBTQ+ identities: “As a public person, I can make my voice heard on a different level, and I am trying my best to do that for sure!”
Growing up in Brazil, Pabllo made it big after her video performing a Whitney Houston hit went viral in 2014. Since then, the artist has earned spots on the global stage, from making waves at the United Nation’s headquarters to hosting a reality TV show in her home country. “Every single person in our community has a responsibility!” Pabllo tells GAY TIMES, reflecting on her role as a public-facing LGBTQ+ figure.
In her latest venture, Pabllo has teamed up with Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama for the anthemic single, Follow Me. As the Brazilian super-star winds down from her big Cali moment, we caught up with the singer to find out more about her new hit and dedication to the LGBTQ+ community.
Hello! how are you?
Amazing and chill so far! We are on the road on the way to Portland now, my next show on the tour! As we are touring on a bus this time I’m just chilling and taking some rest after the first weekend of Coachella craziness!
We have to talk about your great new song Follow Me. How did that song come about?
I love that song since the first time I heard it, a couple of years ago and I have been waiting for the best time to release it! I am addicted to it! And having Rina in it was just incredible, I love her so much and her voice fits so perfectly to this song!
Follow Me marks your first big English release. What does it mean to you that fans across different countries can listen to your music and feel empowered or inspired?
That is super important to me! Every time I play outside of Brazil I can see my fans that do not speak Portuguese trying really hard to sing it with me so I also wanted to release songs that they can relate to and get them really quick, you know!
Your song talks about finding self-confidence and being yourself. Growing up, you experienced bullying and found it difficult to fit it in. Do you see it as important to spread positivity about being your true self?
Totally! Every child growing up in our world should be able to be who they are and be comfortable in their own skin. And when you are growing up is important to see people like yourself on the media outlets and stuff, you know?
You’ve been Grammy-nominated and made history as the first drag queen to grace the Vogue cover. What would have seeing someone like yourself when you were younger meant to you?
That would mean that I could do it and that I am not wrong about being just myself! That would have empowered me even more when I was younger! I was a lucky one because I’ve always had the full support of my family.
You’ve gone from first performing in a church to stages across the globe. What does that legacy mean to you?
I am so excited to finally get back on the road and see my friends! It’s been two years that we have been kept apart. Connecting with my community is the most important part of travelling internationally. It’s amazing every time I think that that little gay boy singing in the church is now on a Coachella stage, I can not even!
You’ve newly joined the TV show Queen Stars. What has that experience been like?
That was amazing! I love being a host too! It’s super fun! Also, it’s a great opportunity to show that we have a lot of talented drag queens in Brazil that can reach the spotlight.
It has been announced you will be performing at Mighty Hoopla! What are you most excited about performing at the event?
I am SUPER excited! I miss London so much and also the Mighty Hoopla lineup is insane! I can’t wait to get there, it’s pop perfection!
Do you have a message for our readers?
Be proud, be yourself and play Follow Me! <3