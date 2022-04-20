Pabllo Vittar on growing up and finding “comfort” in her identity as a “little gay boy”

A history-making star, Pabllo Vittar is taking the world by storm. In her young career, Vittar has become the first Latinx talent to be Grammy-nominated and to perform at Coachella. In her legacy alone, the icon is proving there is no limit to drag success. Despite her quick rise to fame, the artist has remained grounded in her commitment to supporting South American talent and vulnerable LGBTQ+ identities: “As a public person, I can make my voice heard on a different level, and I am trying my best to do that for sure!”

Growing up in Brazil, Pabllo made it big after her video performing a Whitney Houston hit went viral in 2014. Since then, the artist has earned spots on the global stage, from making waves at the United Nation’s headquarters to hosting a reality TV show in her home country. “Every single person in our community has a responsibility!” Pabllo tells GAY TIMES, reflecting on her role as a public-facing LGBTQ+ figure.

In her latest venture, Pabllo has teamed up with Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama for the anthemic single, Follow Me. As the Brazilian super-star winds down from her big Cali moment, we caught up with the singer to find out more about her new hit and dedication to the LGBTQ+ community.

Hello! how are you?

Amazing and chill so far! We are on the road on the way to Portland now, my next show on the tour! As we are touring on a bus this time I’m just chilling and taking some rest after the first weekend of Coachella craziness!

We have to talk about your great new song Follow Me. How did that song come about?

I love that song since the first time I heard it, a couple of years ago and I have been waiting for the best time to release it! I am addicted to it! And having Rina in it was just incredible, I love her so much and her voice fits so perfectly to this song!

Follow Me marks your first big English release. What does it mean to you that fans across different countries can listen to your music and feel empowered or inspired?

That is super important to me! Every time I play outside of Brazil I can see my fans that do not speak Portuguese trying really hard to sing it with me so I also wanted to release songs that they can relate to and get them really quick, you know!

Your song talks about finding self-confidence and being yourself. Growing up, you experienced bullying and found it difficult to fit it in. Do you see it as important to spread positivity about being your true self?

Totally! Every child growing up in our world should be able to be who they are and be comfortable in their own skin. And when you are growing up is important to see people like yourself on the media outlets and stuff, you know?