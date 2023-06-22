‘I didn’t want queer stereotypes’: Colette Dalal Tchantcho on their role in No Escape

You went from being in drag, basically, on Dangerous Liasions to being so stripped-down…

That part! That part, exactly. Listen, don’t get me wrong, I love 16th century French drama. I love putting on a corset and a wig but like you said, presenting as high-femme is drag for me. It’s everything when you come to work and you’re doing something that you love and they say, ‘We see you. We accept you. Let’s figure out how to do this and bring yourself to your character.’ Not a lot of people get that in this industry. It’s changing. I’m glad to be amongst the projects and parts that are challenging that.

Colette, we need to talk Shell’s fate. The final episode had me shaken and I was terrified that she was going to die. How did you react when you read the script?

That day was so solemn for me because there’s an emotional space that you need to get to and it’s hit or miss, like, you don’t have any more filming dates. You either do it or you don’t, so that was weighing on me. I dug into my training for that. As simple as it was to think about someone you really love being in that predicament… For me, my most loved person in the whole world is my brother, who was able to come out to the shoot after eight years of not seeing him. I knew he was coming, but COVID happened and we weren’t sure if he was able to come or not, and I hadn’t met his kids yet. I dug into, ‘What if my brother was to get shot?’ There were a couple of stunts that were really scary, like jumping into Thai water. You don’t know how many jellyfishes we saw in that water! All of the stunts that you see, every single one of those actors jumped into that water. It was scary as hell. We had a marine team on standby, but who’s going to stop a shark coming out from the bottom?! I don’t know how these things work! So, I was really scared. I dug into that. In times like that, you rely on your scene partner. I’m looking at Sean with the gun and watching his deranged face… It’s a prop gun, but it’s still scary. If you’ve ever had a gun pointing right at you, things happen to you. Seeing that blood squirting out of my shoulder, there were so many things that you could feed off of and it made it so real. At the end, we had to centre ourselves and that’s where Tandy comes in as well, because we talked a lot about, ‘How do you go back [to normalcy] at the end of that work day?’

It hasn’t been confirmed, but if it does, would you be on board for a second season?

Because Shell’s alive, yeah. I would definitely do it. If [executive producer] Elaine Pyke called me up like, ‘Yo, what’s up?’ then I would love to be part of it.

For my final question, I wanted to talk about your upcoming show Dreamer, which is described as a “semi-autobiographical performance of urgent witness about three Black women in Arab society”. What can you tell me about the show and what audiences can expect?

I started this show in 2016. At the beginning, I didn’t know what I was doing! All I knew is that I wanted to tell a story about my background. I’m Afro-Arab, Kuwait and Cameroonian. I got tired of never being cast as an Arab or a queer Arab. I think we’re fairly invisible people, still. The world knows about Black British people and Black American people and Latinx narratives, but Afro-Arabs, we are still way behind. I thought to myself, ‘I am a diviser and I’m now acting quite a bit – why don’t I just make a piece about this?’ It’s a multi-layered, immersive narrative and it mixes mediums of concert and traditional theatre. It’s just showing what our joy and suffering looks like, and humanising us as people that you would be able to recognise and not categorise us when you see us out and about. We’re diverse as Black people and I just wanted to contribute something.

How do you want the show to impact those who see it?

I just want them to come away with being able to identify with us and having a nice brief history of who we are and what we look like. And, to be able to use their empathy and humanity to become allies to us. Us being behind in all of the movements that we’ve seen since the protests, we need allyship and more than just us to push us forward. That’s my greatest takeaway, and that we are frickin’ creative people! I didn’t get here on my own, I come after so many creative people and people who know me from back home will know my family for being creative. Get to know us. We can contribute to the creative sphere.

You can buy tickets for Dreamer here.