Exclusive: Nadia Whittome MP says ‘trans rights have become symbolic of the government’s failure’

“I think that my queerness and queer politics isn’t separate from my socialism, it’s very intrinsic to it,” says Labour MP Nadia Whittome.

During 2019’s general election, she was elected to represent Nottingham East at the age of 23 – making her the ‘Baby of the House’ as the youngest MP in British parliament.

Now 25-years-old, she has consistently used her platform to advocate for an array of issues, including LGBTQ+ rights and equality in the UK.

“Sometimes I feel extremely angry,” she says of how the Conservative government treats LGBTQ+ issues. “And I let myself feel angry because I think it’s important to be angry about it and my constituents are angry, the people I represent are angry. Sometimes – but if I just let my anger consume me, then I wouldn’t be able to do my job.”

As a queer person of colour from a working class background, Nadia tells GAY TIMES that her identity has helped her have “a deeper understanding” of what a lot of minority groups experience.

“When you hold lots of different identities at once, like being a person of colour, being a woman, being queer, being from a migrant family, being from a working class background, all of those interact and you have, I think, a deeper understanding of the struggles that some people face,” she states.

“Even if they’re not things that I’ve personally experienced, I think the whole queer experience is one of solidarity.”

Nadia says that she “first got politically active” at the age of 16 as a result of the “cruel” bedroom tax being introduced by the Conservative government at the time – a policy which makes those in public housing with rooms deemed ‘spare’ obliged to fund it financially.

“I was just so sick of it,” she continues, explaining the impact she saw it having on the people she knew affected by it. “I was so sick of what the Tories were doing to our community, and the bedroom tax was like the tipping point for me, that felt so cruel that I couldn’t believe that was happening.

“And I think around the time of the 2010 election, my mum was worried about the Tories getting in and so it was around that time that I got politically engaged. I think before then, I’d always been kind of conscious.

“I knew that communities of colour, people of colour, working class people were marginalised by governments, though I didn’t have the ability to articulate that, but it was probably only when I was about 16 that I felt like I had any power and that was through organising in my community,” she adds.

Nine years later, Nadia is now in a position to push for the change she wants to see in the country.

Recently, she has campaigned for the government to implement a comprehensive ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ which, at the time of her talking to GAY TIMES on 28 March, was very much on its agenda.