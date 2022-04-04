My Queer Faves with Juno Birch

Juno Birch, Martian woman, is about to embark on her most important mission yet. Later this month, Juno will invade the UK, US, Canada and Australia with Attack of the STUNNING!, a one-woman show with as much “buffoonery and chaos” as you’d come to expect from a lavender-painted alien drag queen obsessed with Jennifer Coolidge and The Sims 2.

“I’m travelling around the world attacking people with my stunning-ness,” Juno tells GAY TIMES. “I’m going to be telling some terrible jokes. I’m going to be giving birth. I’m going to be singing opera. It’s going to be stunning.”

To fully understand this real-life Martian individual, Juno has shared a few of her queer pop culture favourites, from the musical comedy horror stylings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show to the late Pete Burns and… It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (?). Read ahead, and for more information on Attack of the STUNNING! such as dates and tickets, visit here.

Your fave queer film is…

My favourite queer film is The Rocky Horror Picture Show. It’s about aliens and transvestites, what more can I say? I mean, it’s my favourite film. I watched it when I was a kid. It just lit my life up, I absolutely love it so much. It doesn’t make any sense. A lot of it doesn’t make any sense. It’s quite a simple storyline, but it’s about these evil aliens disguising themselves as humans trying to tempt the Christian straight white people into joining their alienness, which I love.

Your fave queer show is…

Queer show? Oh, god, I don’t know what would… I know this isn’t queer, but I’m obsessed with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. There’s this character called Mac and he’s like a straight dude. He’s gay from the beginning, but denies it all the way through the series and then he comes out at the end. But it’s good for all the wrong reasons, because it’s so offensive. It’s supposed to be offensive. They’re supposed to be horrible, homophobic, transphobic people, but it’s funny because we’re laughing at what’s wrong with society, in a way.

Your fave queer singer is…

I love Pete Burns, of course. Absolutely Pete Burns, because Pete Burns is completely unapologetic and is just an icon. And also, I love Anohni. Used to be Antony and the Johnsons and now it’s Anohni. They’re trans and they have a really gorgeous voice, it’s so beautiful. And Kim Petras! Of course, Kim Petras.