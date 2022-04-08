My first-ever Pride at 15-years-old taught me a lot about being gay and autistic

I remember going to one of my first Pride marches in London with a group of friends. I was 15 years old, and after being outed as gay at my school two years prior, I was so excited to feel a sense of belonging and acceptance from people like me.

After going through homophobia in school both before and after being outed, the thought of being surrounded by people who were proudly themselves and unapologetically queer brought me hope that my situation could improve.

As time went on at the parade, I began to feel really overwhelmed and overstimulated. Being autistic, I have sensory processing issues which means that I find it difficult to respond to sensory information (such as sounds, textures and smells).

The crowds, the cheering, the conflicting smells and people brushing past me quickly left me feeling like I was going to have a sensory overload. After trying to collect myself on the side of the road, my head in my hands, hyperventilating, I was wondering how I was meant to interact with other LGBTQ+ people if this is how stressful it would be for me.

Being a young gay person, the traditional spaces where you are taught to interact with other LGBTQ+ people are bars and clubs. These spaces often are inaccessible or overwhelming for disabled people, which automatically excludes a whole section of the community.

This means that a lot of disabled people, myself included, feel as though we can’t participate and access LGBTQ+ spaces and cultures as easily as non-disabled LGBTQ+ people. Many LGBTQ+ societies that I’ve looked into almost completely focus on clubbing or raves, which is my version of sensory purgatory.

Because of this, I’ve always felt like my identity had been split in two – my identity as an autistic person and then as a LGBTQ+ person. This always felt contradictory to me though, as me being autistic alongside being gay informed so much of my overall identity as well as them feeding into each other. For example, I’m a fairly androgynous person and part of this gender presentation stems from my queer identity, but a lot also comes from my sensory issues around clothing traditionally associated with femininity (such as lace, frills and other materials that feel scratchy and awful to me).