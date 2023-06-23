London’s new LGBTQ+ club night is bringing “high glam debauchery” back to Soho

We’ve seen so many LGBTQ+ venues close down in the last decade. Why did you decide that now is the perfect time to launch Hotel @ 49A?

Soho has been gentrified and overrun. The places where so many of us found our homes, our people and our true selves – queer inclusive late night venues – are diminishing in number. The places that are for our community are often not for all of our community; catering towards traditional gay beauty standards. The more upmarket venues use us as a means to make their clubs seem more avant-garde or cool, treating us more like a disposable product than a true patron, leaving so many of us feeling further isolated and discarded. This is all against a backdrop of an increasingly queerphobic Britain. On the flip side, for the first time in a very long time our community is growing and not shrinking. We are more visible and connected than ever. Hotel felt like a chance to join in on the fight back against all of this. Honestly, it was now or never.

How would you describe the club night in three words?

Chic, Erotic, Glamour.

What can people expect from a night at Hotel @ 49A?

One can check in to Hotel expecting a night of some true high glam debauchery; an opportunity to step through the looking glass for some true balls to the wall, swinging from the chandeliers type fun. Think sex. Think style. Hotel is a place where people can push themselves to the limits of their own self expression. Find not only escapism but liberation. A place for people like us to connect with friendly, like minded people. Behind our velvet curtain lies an array of beautiful creatures of the night, pumping disco-house, flowing drinks (provided by our drinks sponsor Clii Crémant) and maybe even the odd special guest or two….

You’ve said in the past that you want to “bring sex and style back to Soho” with this club night. How is Hotel @ 49A doing that?

Soho is dead. The glamour is gone. Everywhere and everyone looks identical. So, we brought back a good old dress code. Our dress code, enforced by our fierce door girl, ensures that everyone who comes down to Hotel puts in as much effort into the night as we do. This creates a unique, three dimensional experience. Even though our dress code is strict, it is varied and inclusive: it is not limited by financial means. For us, style is not just clothing. It’s a characteristic. It’s how you carry yourself and interact with the world, walking through it in open defiance of the standards set by regular, mundane society. Style pays no attention to your body size, shape, colour, background or gender. Just the clothes on (or off) your back, and the stuff in your step.