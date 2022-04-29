LGBTQ+ Muslims on finding queer joy: “It’s important to show future generations”

“I didn’t know you could be LGBTQ+ and Muslim” is a statement I overheard not too long ago. For the speaker, a religious identity (one of practised faith) felt juxtaposed alongside one of queerness. Whether it was a comment born out of naivety or ignorance, its passing sentiment had bothered me, as I thought: “Can queerness and faith co-exist?”. Well, that’s a broad stroked question with many avenues. Much like the variety of the LGBTQ+ community, there’s no archetype on how religion and queerness should be integrated, and nor does there need to be.

Instead, regardless of the chosen faith or culture, mutual respect should be granted as a member of the community seeks to find solidarity amongst others. Understandably, navigating a whole new community with the attachment of your personal cultures and religions is no easy feat. The often reiterated narratives of trauma and abandonment can paint a pretty bleak picture. However, there is always scope to spotlight the joyful moments of queerness, culture and visibility too. GAY TIMES spoke with a handful of LGBTQ+ Muslims to hear how they sought out queer joy and acceptance as part of both communities.

Like many religious celebrations, there’s always a lot of preparation. Luckily for us, Eid rolls around twice a year, so we get a bit of practice. Eid, for those that do not know, is a religious celebratory holiday observed by Muslims across the globe. Within Islam, there are two holy Eid holidays titled Eid al-Adha, which means “festival of sacrifice” and Eid al-Fitr aka “festival of breaking fast”, which will always fall at the end of a month of fasting (Ramadan).

For 18-year old Aliyah Ali, she has always found comfort in communal celebrations, especially with family. “After being denied to be who I am for 15 years I finally get to celebrate Eid the way I was meant to,” she says, reflecting on her decision to transition. “I finally get to wear the clothes I’ve been yearning for my entire life.”

While coming out as transgender was not easy at first, the teen is grateful she is now about to spend Eid “as [her] truest self” and able to commit to her religion. “I have the privilege of having a biological family,” she explains. “I’ll always choose to spend Eid with my family, by letting go of all my problems in life and spending time with the ones I love.”

In self-acknowledging her unique position, Ali hopes the conversation around queer Muslim identities is not confined to stories of unacceptance: “Our experience shouldn’t be reduced to just pain and isolation because we are so much more than that.” Looking ahead, the teenager hopes the LGBTQ+ community will take greater responsibility in looking out for queer minorities. “I want them to understand that being queer doesn’t make it impossible for them to marginalize others,” she tells GAY TIMES.

“I want them to give the same acceptance they give different sexual orientations and gender identities to people who hold different beliefs than them.” The Californian adds it’s also imperative for the LGBTQ+ community to take a stand against racism, such as the horrific idea “that all Muslims are queerphobic extremist terrorists”. In denouncing dangerous stereotypes, Ali believes that community will give way to a space of understanding and acceptance. “It’s important to show our future generations it’s ok to be themselves and that there is joy and contentment in that,” she adds.

Sakib Khan is a member of the South Asian LGBTQ+ collective Gaysians. Khan, who recently turned 40, recalls when he came out aged 16 in 1998: “I had a very conservative, working-class and religious focused upbringing.” Only now, after years of growing adjacent to the queer community, has Khan become “aware” of the resources aimed toward LGBTQ+ Muslims. Still, for him, Eid is a particularly difficult time due to his family relationship and “personal trauma”.

Despite this, Khan agrees there is a need to dismantle the harmful dialogue surrounding South Asian queerness. “Breaking the negative narrative around queer South Asians is important,” he tells GAY TIMES. “[We need to] show the world and ourselves that we can be happy and that it isn’t just misery and loneliness if we chose to be visible.” However, the work to be done, for Khan, doesn’t fall just on the LGBTQ+ community but falls on both aspects of culture – LGBTQ+ and South Asian. “The dismantling of generic stereotypes and shaming that comes with how we are seen from both sides of our intersections needs to change,” he says.