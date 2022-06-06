Let’s not forget to break down stigma around men’s mental health this Pride Month too

I still remember the first time I heard those sharp words. I’m 24 now but these words still manage to make me feel uneasy: “man-up”, “grow some balls” and “stop acting like a girl”.

All phrases thrown at me from ever since I could remember. The message was: you’re a boy, so get on with it.

Expressing emotions as a boy or a man – especially those considered as being more “feminine” – hold such negative connotations in our society. Men have historically been held to a certain standard, shaming us into hiding any type of emotionality that could be seen as a weakness.

This impacts severely on our mental health. Add onto this the pressures on gay and bisexual men to conform to straight expectations of masculinity, and the pressure grows even more.

The pressure to hide how you’re feeling can make you feel incredibly isolated. It’s no wonder then that half of gay boys (46%) and bisexual young people (54%) experience loneliness on a daily basis, according to a report by Just Like Us, the LGBTQ+ young people’s charity. 71% of gay boys also said their mental health has worsened in the pandemic, compared to 49% of their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

As a bisexual man that has been on a significant journey with mental health, I can look back and see how growing up with the pressure to conform to masculinity and heterosexual standards of how I should behave also impacted my mental health.

We’ve all heard the “boys don’t cry” concept. It’s one I remember being aware of from when I was a really young child. In the school playground, I was told to “suck it up” and “get over it”. But why wasn’t I being comforted when I expressed a normal emotional response from falling and hurting myself?

Growing up, I had to deal not only with the homophobia in school and everyday British life, but also in my own home life. I was also navigating my culture as someone with roots from Kosovo. Navigating this as a young child, then a teenager, all took their toll on my mental health.

I started experiencing panic attacks when I was around 12 years old. I remember describing them to my mother as ‘I can’t breathe, and I feel dizzy’ because I truly didn’t have the language to properly vocalise what I was feeling and going through.

I had no idea that men could even experience mental health issues at all. I was also experiencing this at a time where I was still trying to make sense of my own sexual orientation, against the backdrop of a culture that told me I couldn’t be Kosovar Albanian if I was LGBTQ+, and that I would have to give up my faith as a Muslim.

The pressure of all these social expectations chipped away at my mental health, and these few and far between panic attacks became more frequent and intense. Although I love my parents, their response of, “You have it so easy nowadays why are you sad or stressed?” didn’t help.