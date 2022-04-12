Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales delight in ridiculous reunion Together Again, Again! – review

It’s the year 2065: Jinkx is drinking, Major is balding, the world is collapsing and reptiles rule the planet – so in other words, not much has changed.

So goes the conceit for Together Again, Again! – a hypothetical reunion show set decades after this duo’s last performance. Jinkx and Major haven’t seen eye to eye in decades following some sort of falling out; over the course of this one-act cabaret we learn more about what’s happened over the last 40-ish years.

Both of our performers delight in this ridiculous reunion. The scripted material is genuinely very funny – there’s a recurring joke about “British stuff” which lands each time, and some astute political observations, including a quip at the Tories’ expense – which lands well with a left-leaning London audience – swiftly followed with a knowing “let’s see how that joke plays on the rest of the tour”.

A few protracted gags overstay their welcome, but the hit rate is pretty consistent. When they go off-piste it’s also entertaining, especially with some lighthearted audience interaction.

What we enjoyed most about the show is that it stands on its own as an impressive and entertaining cabaret performance. Sure, there are nods to RuPaul’s Drag Race, the show which catapulted Jinkx Monsoon to fame, but it very much doesn’t lean on that and you can have a good night even if you’re not familiar with that series.

Major is an impressive pianist, Jinkx has a great voice, their songs – a mix of originals and musical theatre covers – are entertaining, and the on-stage chemistry and camaraderie is enjoyable to watch for these 80 minutes. It’s all high-camp and very silly indeed, but every so often a surprisingly smart joke will catch you off guard.

We had a delightful evening with Jinkx and Major – it’s a daft concept for a show but it works perfectly well, and this duo have a clear affection and admiration for each other’s work which is a joy to watch. Well worth checking out.

GAY TIMES gives Together Again, Again! – 4/5

