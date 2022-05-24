I love defining myself as ‘pansexual’ – sometimes labels can be helpful

When you realise that you’re LGBTQ+, there can be a lot of pressure to find the right label.

That pressure can come from you, others outside the community, or even other LGBTQ+ people. Hopefully, by the end of this article, I’ll have been able to help ease that pressure, if only a little, by explaining how I came to love my label: pansexual.

Labels are complicated. Sometimes it feels incredible to meet other people who live experiences that seem to match up with your own, and at other times they can feel very divisive.

Before I go any further, I want to remind you that you don’t have to choose a label. Many LGBTQ+ people prefer to not restrict themselves to ‘having to be’ anything, and that is an incredibly valid path.

But it is equally valid to want ‘a word’ that feels like you. So, as a person who loves her label, here are my thoughts on how to find one in the kindest way possible.

I’ve always believed that a label should serve you – you shouldn’t have to serve a label nor fit into anyone’s box.

The first step is understanding that a label can have two meanings. Firstly, there’s a general definition we use in conversation to understand what everyone is talking about. Secondly, you might have a personal understanding of how that label fits your individual experience.

When I first realised I wasn’t straight, I immediately identified as bisexual. I understood a general (now outdated) definition: people who are attracted to women and men. I was attracted to women and men, so I identified as bisexual.

When I heard the term pansexuality, I learned another general definition: people who are attracted to all genders. I thought ‘I’m attracted to all genders, so I am pansexual’, and left it there for the time being.

However, these aren’t the general definitions I use now for either term. More commonly accepted definitions are that bisexual means attraction to your gender and other genders, and pansexual means attraction regardless of gender.

Using these definitions, I would still choose ‘pansexual’, but I don’t think I would love it as much if I had stopped there. For me to truly connect with this identity, I had to take the time to work out my personal definition of pansexual.