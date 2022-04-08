Here’s how you can help LGBTQ+ people in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion

“I never thought that I would be an internally displaced person,” said Olena, a Ukrainian forced to flee her home because of Russia’s invasion. “I never thought before that I would have this refugee experience.” Since leaving Kyiv, she has worked to establish shelters for LGBTQ+ people in need and a crisis line for community members needing support.

LGBTQ+ people are often disproportionately affected during times of humanitarian crisis and the war in Ukraine is no different. On 5 April 2022, GiveOut, a charity working to support the global struggle for the community’s rights, hosted a briefing on the situation for LGBTQ+ people as the situation progresses on the ground. GAY TIMES attended the event, which was chaired by Daniel Gerring, a trustee of GiveOut and Refugees at Home, and took place to give expert insight into the emergency response to the war and the situation for those trying to leave Ukraine. Olena joined virtually to share her experience, which was part of a wider discussion by a panel made up of Nancy Kelley from Stonewall, Sonia Lenegan from Rainbow Migration and Paul Jansen from OutRight.

What is happening in Ukraine?

For months, Western officials reported that Russia was planning an invasion of Ukraine that could begin at any moment – something Vladimir Putin adamantly denied. In the early hours of 24 February, however, Ukrainian officials stated that Russia had launched an all-out assault on the country, with troops crossing the border.

Since then, the world has seen the fastest and largest displacement of people in Europe since the Second World War – with an estimated 10 million people having fled their homes in the country, according to the United Nations. More than 4.3 million of these have gone to one of the seven countries Ukraine shares a border with: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Russia and Belarus.

4 million people have fled Ukraine to seek safety in other countries. As the UN works tirelessly to help those affected by the war, see how we can all take action to stand #WithRefugees. https://t.co/wZR5NdiGNt via @Refugees pic.twitter.com/MrRSvuCfDK — United Nations (@UN) April 3, 2022

“It is concerning, particularly this insistence that you have to stay in what the Home Office deems a ‘safe’ country,” Lenegan, the Legal and Policy Director at Rainbow Migration, explained at GiveOut’s briefing. “We know that some of the countries that are neighbouring Ukraine are not good for LGBTQ+ people in the slightest. You know, Poland, Hungary – it is not fair to expect people to stay there and it is completely understandable that instead they may seek to come to the UK and they may want to stay here.”

Reliable figures on how many people have died as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine are hard to come by. The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner estimated that 1,035 civilians were killed and 1,650 injured in the first month of the war alone – a figure which has likely risen substantially following recent allegations of Russia targeting them specifically.

What is the situation for LGBTQ+ people in Ukraine?

There are an array of unique issues facing Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community in the wake of Russia’s invasion that are impossible to succinctly sum up. Many face the decision of fleeing to a country where queer people are persecuted or remaining in Ukraine as the war continues. Although there is still a lot of work to be done on LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine, Russia’s long history of persecution against the community, such as its gay propaganda law and anti-gay purges in Chechnya, has left queer people in Ukraine terrified of what the invasion could mean for their future.

Edward Reese, project assistant at KyivPride, spoke to GAY TIMES just two days after the war began: “We hope, we believe and actually we know that we will win this war. Surely with some losses, but we will win. If we fantasise, if Russia comes over Ukraine, for sure, it will be [the] darkest times because right now in Russia it is darkest times for queer people.”

To all our supporters in the world: Call on your governments to stand up and to take action against the war in Ukraine! We need to stop it now, we need to show how powerful we are all together, and Putin will stand no chance! — KyivPride (@KyivPride) February 24, 2022

Despite inclusive policies like same-sex marriage being constitutionally banned in Ukraine and the country’s ongoing issues with the far-right, Edward stated that the Ukrainian government “is supporting gay rights” in a way that makes most LGBTQ+ people feel protected – something that may not be the case if Russia successfully occupies the country.

Kelley, the CEO of Stonewall, raised the problems transgender people are facing when trying to leave Ukraine: “We’ve engaged directly and heard a lot from partners specifically around the position specifically of trans women, who don’t have the correct gender markers on their identity documents and are finding it very difficult to exit Ukraine and are at risk of conscription.”