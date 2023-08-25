Heartstopper queen and TikTok princess Bel Priestley has royal ambition

From “chaotic” bathroom lip-syncs with Rita Ora to sharing intimate details of and celebrating her transition, Bel Priestley has TikTok’d her way to prominence as one of the UK’s most trailblazing trans personalities.

But three years ago, the 20-year-old was making a living as a school cleaner, recalling that she “had no friends” or general direction for her career. In 2019, Priestley began sharing her story on TikTok, where her candid – and hilarious – videos about her gender identity, beauty and fashion have cultivated an impassioned following. As of writing, she boasts a whopping 1.3 million followers on the platform. “I had no idea of what I wanted to do back then,” Priestley reflects over Zoom, one week after her GAY TIMES cover shoot. “I’m so grateful for where I am now, my life has changed so much.”

This year, Priestley continued to fulfil her dreams as she made her acting debut in one of the decade’s most championed LGBTQIA+ series: Netflix’s wholesome coming-of-age dramedy Heartstopper. It marked a full circle moment for the performer, who always “had this dream to be in front of the camera” her life, but was told by a former teacher that acting was a futile career for her – “really supportive,” Priestley jokingly recalls – because of the lack of roles for trans people.

While trans representation is still severely lacking in all industries, small screen visibility has steadily increased thanks to trailblazing shows such as Pose, Euphoria and of course, Hearstopper. Priestley credits Yasmin Finney’s character in the series, Elle Argent, with inspiring her to pursue acting as a full-time career. “Elle was the first trans role in the UK that I saw. It wasn’t until then that I got excited about acting, because I realised it was now possible to act as a trans woman.”

Through her role as Naomi, a trans art student who forms a strong connection with Elle, Priestley continues to serve as an inspiration for trans youth and – in what may well be a first for British on-screen representation – explores the power that comes with trans sisterhood. “Naomi is what I wish I was like in school. She’s a really cool, confident, talented trans girl and she’s kind of like my alter-ego,” Priestley says. “It’s also nice seeing two trans girls being friends on-screen and exploring the world together.”

Below, Priestley reflects on new frontiers of trans representation in UK media, protecting her peace as a public figure and her dreams of playing a Disney princess.

(Please note that this interview took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA union strikes.⁠)

Bel, huge congratulations on Heartstopper. This marks your acting debut, right?

Yes, unless you count my high school drama play which is really crazy! It’s such a big show, this is a world I’ve always dreamed of going into.