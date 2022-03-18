GAY TIMES celebrates the power and brilliance of the trans+ community in new issue

The brand new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine is championing the beauty of the trans, non-binary and gender non-confirming communities.

With transphobia and anti-trans rhetoric rife in the media and society, it’s imperative that we raise awareness of the challenges and violence these marginalised communities face – especially in campaigning for great legal and healthcare protections.

To show trans youth there’s a future worth fighting for, it’s also vital to celebrate positive trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming role models and to platform intersectional voices.

The first of our three covers, Unity!, is a rallying cry for LGBTQ+ people and our allies to stand in solidarity with trans people, while Anarchy! is a call-to-action; we must use our voices to campaign for systemic change, protect trans youth and to legally recognise non-binary identities.

Our final cover, Legacy!, is about the importance of knowing your queer history. Trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people have always existed. Acknowledging this is crucial, as is building a new legacy for these communities in following generations.

Throughout these cover features, shot by Joel Palmer, we explore what Unity!, Anarchy! and Legacy! means to our contributors, Sam, Casil, Wainaina, Sakeema, Qi and Trinidad, a group of trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming creatives, academics and models.

The issue also explores the perception of transness in different countries and cultures around the world. We take a look back at notable moments of trans history in the UK and US and speak with Jamaican charity TransWave about attitudes to trans+ people in their country.

Finally, we sat down with Bailey J. Mills – one of the UK’s most exciting new drag entertainers – about their career so far, including their viral homage to Scooby Doo’s Velma Dinkley, and their experiences growing up as a non-binary person.

Unity!, Legacy! and Anarchy! is part of a wider campaign in partnership with our philanthropic initiative Amplifund and creative agency Grey London.

LGBT – Incomplete Without The T is a statement of solidarity and a direct response to the increased transphobia in the UK and around the world. With Trans Day of Visibility approaching, it’s never been more important to reinforce our community to trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming voices.

Our unity is our strength.⁠ Our anarchy is what keeps us moving.⁠ Our legacy is our collective story.⁠

You can read GAY TIMES’ brand new issue in full from 18 March via the GAY TIMES app, Apple News+, Readly, and Flipster.