Frank Ocean helped me normalise being gay as a teenager

When I was eleven, and had no interest in social media, iTunes was where I devoted my screen time, dipping into as many different musical pools as I could afford to at such a young age. That summer, I was particularly drawn to the 50s, and, by chance, I came across an album called Channel Orange by Frank Ocean.

It seemed like a classic album, previewing a sonic landscape that referenced vintage television sets. I remember thinking, “Frank Ocean sounds like a name from the 50s”. Naively assuming that my parents would know of him, I bought the album and told them about it. They had no idea who he was.

What I didn’t realise is that I was accidentally buying a new R&B album that would change me forever – although, at that age, I would be yet to understand some of the adult references in the album’s lyrics, nor would I know that Frank had addressed his sexuality, something that I was yet to consider myself, in the same July during which the album dropped, Frank had spoken candidly about his sexuality (something that I was yet to consider myself) on his Tumblr page.

All I knew is that I liked his music – I listened to Fertilizer, a 40-second television skit, and Sweet Life, a vivid, neo-soul imagining and tearing apart of a wealthy summer, more than anything else at the time.

At first, my listening experience remained the same as I began to learn more about Frank (who is, to clarify, the coolest guy in the world), whether those details were of his sexuality or just how he lives his life. Channel Orange is more than a musical pool, each song a corner of the penthouse apartment built inside Frank’s mind.

In warmly lit rooms, it yearns for the night and then aches right through it. It holds up on its own.