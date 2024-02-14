Explaining Link’s gender in Breath of the Wild

Link, the protagonist of the Zelda games, is designed to officially be a boy, but a strange kind of boy: a boy who’s supposed to make you question his gender. After early Breath of the Wild artwork hit in 2016, featuring a conspicuously androgynous Link – soft-featured, big-eyed, face framed by long, loose strands of hair – the elfin protagonist’s look sparked rumours that maybe Link would, this time, be playable as a girl. Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma quashed those rumours in an interview with Time, asserting that Link is ‘definitely a male’, but that Breath of the Wild marked a return to the character’s original ‘gender-neutral’ design in the Ocarina of Time period: ‘I wanted Link to be gender neutral […] I wanted the player to think ‘Maybe Link is a boy or a girl.’’

In the official Nintendo narrative, Link is safely marked as a straight boy, but allows for some gender fluidity as a marker of inclusivity – girls can ‘relate to’ Link, just like boys can. This isn’t a symmetrical relationship, though: if girls think of Link as a girl, they have to do so quietly and internally, submitting to the official canon that he’s a boy-hero. Other communities can claim Link, but they’re not going to get official recognition or validation in doing so. This relationship also characterises the queer and trans community’s relationship to Link, but there, the relationship of identification and secrecy is more intense, because Link is coded as gay and trans in a way that is obvious to many but is also dangerous to claim as anything other than just a ‘possibility’ or a vibe.

There is a very careful dance being done around gaming’s most famous ‘fairy boy’. The Zelda games implicitly understand that Link cannot actually be the kind of figure he is designed to be – beautiful, elfin, ambiguously childlike, a measure apart from traditional masculine heroes – without being understood as potentially gay, potentially trans, and potentially a woman. He is regularly treated as such within the games themselves. But the Zelda games craft layers of plausible deniability around Link’s gender and sexuality, and one of their ways of doing this is the way in which other gay/trans characters are used in the games.

The history of the Zelda games, as well as the history of Nintendo more generally, is a history tied up with both Anglo-American and Japanese gay archetypes and homophobia. Just as one example, the Carpenters in Ocarina of Time are effeminate, wear bright colours, call Link ‘cute’, and appear to have tried to join the all-female Gerudo tribe: they are clearly affiliated with the Japanese idea of okama, an often-pejorative term encompassing both gay men and trans women. This is also the franchise that birthed Tingle, a 35-year-old ‘man who wants to be a fairy’ who was once named ‘gaming’s gayest character’, and who triggered IGN’s 2004 “Die, Tingle, Die!” campaign, which is clearly rooted in Tingle’s apparently odious queerness. “You know and hate him. That nutty clown freak that spoils the lands of Hyrule like a poison,” laments IGN, connecting the “great, dark mystery” of Tingle’s sexuality to both his “hideously deformed figure” and his “selfishness” (part of Wind Waker is taken up by doing fetch quests for Tingle – but most fetch-quest characters don’t lead to calls for the death penalty). Aonuma has officially pronounced Tingle to be ‘not gay, just an odd person’ – a claim that bears no relation to the reality of how Tingle is received and treated, but that sidesteps certain forms of scrutiny.

Overtly gay and trans-coded characters in Zelda are defined against Link’s mute prettiness. They are strange, often abject, often mockable; Link is lovely, young, and free of markers of seedy adult sexuality. His reticence is marked against the Carpenters’ flamboyance. His story-granted power as the Hero of Time, his clear purpose, and his affiliation with the Princess contrast with Tingle’s apparently pitiable stagnation and low status. Not all the gay characters are framed negatively, per se, but all of them are doing a form of gayness that Link is conspicuously not doing, while also understanding Link as part of their world. This gets dangerous at times, because acknowledgements of Link by queercoded characters also often consist of flirtations from adults towards a child, which puts queer players of the game in a bind: seeing Link as gay means you have to think about, and be discomforted by, those flirtations. If you see Link as safely straight and impenetrable, however, you don’t have to think about it.

Confirming a character in a children’s game as gay or trans is seen as inherently corrupting. There’s a reason that Vivian is cis in the English-language Paper Mario release, or that we haven’t got an answer on Birdetta for 35 years. Naming gayness gives the game away: it acknowledges the gay sexual imagination as present and active within a set of children’s games, and we all know from current anti-gay legislation in the US alone how the idea of gay sex and gender change in children’s media opens a chasm of fascist rhetoric. Nothing of this must get named. But this conflicts with the fact that the Zelda games have made a world in which gayness and transness is present, based on a culture in which those things are also present – as real phenomena and as objects of a swirl of dreams and fantasies, both positive and negative, about how non-normative gender and sexuality can change how the world works. This brings us to Breath of the Wild and Gerudo Town.