Exclusive: Jujubee reveals why UK vs the World is her “last time” on Drag Race as a contestant

UK vs the World was potentially the last time viewers will see Jujubee compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The fan-favourite queen memorably made her comeback on the series this year for the first ever international spin-off; marking her fourth time as a competitor after season two and the first and fifth seasons of All Stars.

Jujubee made the final in all four seasons, a feat which hasn’t been achieved by another queen in Drag Race’s 14-year herstory.

Speaking with GAY TIMES ahead of the UK vs the World finale, Jujubee revealed that she has no plans for a fifth stint on the series anytime soon.

“I want to say this is my last time competing as a drag queen,” said the star.

“I would love to be a part of Drag Race and with the WOW family and the BBC family in other aspects, but I feel as though there are so many amazing queens that have come through this franchise that deserve the space to share their talents.

“I know I’m great TV, I’m very aware. I’m great at what I do, and that’s not to degrade anybody else’s talent.”

Juju said she intends to further pursue her career in television and theatre, but if she was asked to compete on another drag competition series, she would “respectfully decline,” saying “it’s a smart thing to know when to quit.”

“It’s because that opens up possibilities and probabilities for other things,” she explained. “Because the universe is vast, darling!”

Last year, Jujubee appeared as a competitor in another World of Wonder production: Queen of the Universe, which sees some of the world’s most talented drag performers compete in front of a pop diva panel.

Sadly, she didn’t make it past the first round – landing in joint 10th-14th place.

“I did try to become Queen of the Universe, but that didn’t work,” Jujubee added. “So now I’m going to try to be Queen of the World, darling.”

Right now, you can catch Jujubee in Holly Stars’ critically-acclaimed, all-drag murder mystery Death Drop at the Criterion Theatre. She plays Summer Raines, a “fabulous meteorologist and climate system communications broadcaster.”

Based on the original idea by Christopher D. Clegg and directed by Jesse Jones, the play also stars Drag Race alum Kitty Scott-Claus and Vinegar Strokes, as well as Holly Stars, Georgia Frost, Richard Energy, Anna Phylactic and Apple Derrieres.

“It’s 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other,” reads the official synopsis.

“The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!”

Death Drop runs until 23 April. More information can be found here.