This week, the queens of Drag Race España season two had to perform in the all-acting, all-singing and all-dancing musical, La Llamadrag, based on the original musical created by los Javis, Holy Camp!, that later became a film and is already considered a classic. “It was very nice to work with los Javis, in such an iconic musical,” Jota Carajota tells us.

After making history as the youngest competitor in Drag Race herstory – being also the first queen of gypsy descent – Jota Carajota was the fourth queen to sashay away after lip-syncing against Juriji der Klee, who according to Jota, “did a great lip sync and truly deserved to stay”.

In this exclusive interview for GAY TIMES, Jota Carajota reveals her plans for the Snatch Game, addresses her relationship with Estrella Xtravanganza and makes an appeal: “We have to support our local drag artists. Even if they are not on Drag Race, go see their shows. Support your local drag!”

Hi Jota, how are you?

I’m fine, how are you?

I’m great, thanks. How are you dealing with your elimination?

I’m not mad, as seen on the show, Juriji did a great lip sync and deserved to stay. The final cut shows quite a different reality. I would have loved to stay. It hurts me a lot because super important challenges are coming. I was sad, but it was a good experience. I did the talent show, the musical, and everything I did was a success for me.

You are the first drag queen of Romani descent on RuPaul’s Drag Race. What does that mean to you?

It’s wonderful, it’s something that is extremely necessary, because the gypsy people were made invisible. Our culture is seen as deeply rooted in patriarchy, sexism. Also, people use us to make jokes, calling someone a gypsy is not a very nice thing. Being visible in a TV show like Drag Race is great, because people can see we exist.

You mentioned that you’re bisexual and have a girlfriend. What are her feelings on you doing drag?

My girlfriend loves it, she’s just like another queer. She is a drag too. We have a really cool relationship.

Being the youngest contestant in Drag Race, did you feel underestimated?

Well, I heard people saying, ‘What a pity, she is the youngest, she doesn’t have as much experience.’ But actually, I have been working much longer than some of those who are older. I’ve been working, even illegally, in nightclubs. I used to say I was 18, but it was a lie. I’ve been working since I was 13. I’ve been doing drag for five years, otherwise I wouldn’t have made it to the competition. There is a reason behind it. You have the balls to face such a competition because you know you have talent. I have never limited myself to my age. In the end I have a lot of experience in drag and I consider that age was not an obstacle.

I loved your performance in the talent show. Did you write the song you performed?

Well, the real talent was improvising it.

What? Are you telling me you just came up with it right then?

I haven’t written anything before. I was making it up as I went. I prepared the piano, the base of the tanguillo. Tanguillo is a type of flamenco style typical in Cádiz, and many flamenco singers are very funny, like Lola Flores. The tanguillos have their comic point, they are very funny. I wanted to represent it and do it in an improvised way. The real talent was actually about improvising. When I am on stage, I look at the audience and start to say things. The idea was to say things to the jury, and to all the people who were there, but in an improvised way. That’s why people are so surprised. People think it’s a prepared song, but it is not.