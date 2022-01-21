Exclusive: How I Met Your Father star praises lack of ‘queer trauma’ storylines

How I Met Your Father star Tien Tran says she’s “honoured” to play a queer character who isn’t defined by their trauma.

Hailing from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the same duo behind This Is Us and Love, Victor, the Hulu comedy is a standalone sequel to the beloved Emmy Award-winning series How I Met Your Mother.

LGBTQ+ icon Hilary Duff leads the cast as Sophie, this generation’s Ted Moseby, with Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall playing her older counterpart. Tien, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa and Suraj Sharma round out the main cast.

Speaking with GAY TIMES ahead of its release, Tien commended the series for its “exciting” depiction of her character, Ellen, who she celebrates as a brand new addition “to the long list of new, queer characters in TV and film where there is no coming out trauma”.

“There is no question of acceptance, there’s not even a hint of teachable moments in this show,” explains Tien.

“This is Ellen, this is her friend group, they love her, she loves them. She is dealing with the same exact issues that they are all dealing with.

“Trying to find a job, trying to find a date – she’s bad at it! – trying to thrive in a city that is sometimes unforgiving. But when you have a group of friends that is so loving and supportive, anything can happen.”

After receiving praise from Hilary and Chris for her answer, Tien continued to say that she feels “honoured that Ellen gets to be part of that growing list of characters that get to just live their lives as queer people in the world.”

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father are now available to stream in the United States on Hulu, with following episodes airing every Tuesday.

See below (or here) for our full interview with Tien, Hilary and Chris.