Exclusive: Here’s why Supremme de Luxe will never compete on Drag Race UK vs the World

How has the contest impacted the Spanish drag scene? Have the working conditions for artists changed?

Unfortunately not, and that makes me very angry. I’ve been asked before, and unfortunately the answer is still no. I wish I was wrong, though. There are more proposals and general interest in drag, but the work conditions are not improving. Maybe only for some of us who are lucky enough to be more exposed. Since I have been on the other side for so many years, it hurts a lot. I will try to do everything in my power to improve the conditions. But it is difficult, we have to improve the stages, lights, dressing room and wages. If you demand a certain level, you need people to be able to afford it. Many artists are professionals. We want to live from our work, not the work to be just a complement. A lot has to be done, not just in drag, but in the art scene in general, and unfortunately it’s not just in Spain. According to what I hear from my colleagues, in other countries it is the same situation.

What has been the impact of Drag Race on Spanish society?

Theatres that did not use to bet on these type of shows have dared and seen that there has been a positive result. It is also important the fact that the show is still on TV, which gives a lot of visibility. As for me, I have been in many TV shows without having to refrain from being myself. And that is a good thing. You go to a TV show to talk about a topic, not necessarily about drag or the queer community. It’s important that we can access all kinds of spaces.

What is, in your opinion, the main difference between the two seasons of the contest, or what is most interesting in this season that we have not seen in the first?

There is a lot of talent. Although the queens in the first season also had it, the ones in this season are hugely talented. They are incredibly serious about bringing diverse proposals, since they already knew how they had to work. They have been great contestants, accepting the evaluations and critics and incorporating everything that was told to them. Furthermore, they have worked with a lot of discipline, knowing that it is a job in which they have to give everything. As viewers, you are going to enjoy their hard work a lot.

On social media, it has been discussed a lot about the impact that being in a competition like Drag Race can have on the mental health of the contestants. How is that behind the scenes?

There are always a lot of opinions going on in social media. Although they can affect you, that does not mean you have to let them change your life. I do know that our queens are being taken care of very well. The psychologist who works in the program is available if they need help or need to talk. At the end of the day, when you expose yourself, everyone has an opinion and that is part of the game. This is something you have to count on when you agree to do it, be it as a contestant, as the hostess, or as a jury. The whole world is watching and talks about it. You just have to do the work and try not to let that affect you. All I can say is that the producers are well aware of that and that psychological support is available for whenever there has been a critical moment.

Will we ever see Supreme on an international spin-off, such as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World?

No! I don’t see myself, tandems in general don’t attract much attention to me. I do not think my profile would fit in the program. I have many years of career behind me focusing on doing certain things that I like and want to continue doing them because that is what I am good at. I want to continue with my music and maybe do more theatre. I am sure there are more queens coming out of Drag Race who could do a much better role than me in a competition.

